Woman armed with gun causes shutdown of Dog Bar, Wheeler Acres roads

A woman reportedly armed with a gun and a knife has caused the closure of several roads west of Grass Valley Monday morning.

A little before 9:30 a.m., the woman reportedly fired about five rounds from a .357 pistol at a residence in the 13000 block of Dog Bar Road.

She then was reported to be in the back yard, according to scanner traffic.

Law enforcement closed Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres roads and established a perimeter around the house. The woman was reported to have a knife and the gun in her hands. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office put out a "shelter in place" warning for area residents.

Law enforcement continued to monitor the situation using helicopters, reporting the woman to be pointing the gun at the backyard fence from time to time. She still had the gun and knife in her hands as of 10:30 a.m.

At 11:20 a.m., law enforcement was issuing surrender directions to put the gun and knife down, and then deployed a cell phone in an attempt to contact the woman.

Recommended Stories For You

At 11:44 a.m., authorities issued a request for the helicopters to move higher so they could hear what she was saying. There did not appear to be anything in her hands at that point.

Check back with The Union for more information.