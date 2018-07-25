Wish list for Hospitality House in Grass Valley

Hospitality House in Grass Valley, a nonprofit community shelter for the homeless, is funded primarily by individual donations. Those seeking shelter at Hospitality House are offered three meals, along with laundry and shower facilities. Hospitality House is committed to ending homelessness by providing intensive case management services to all its guests. Donations sought include: shaving cream, a sewing kit, plastic soap containers, women's sandals sizes 8-11 (with the exception of size 7), size 3X women's summer wear, deodorant for men and women, toothpaste and cars that don't run or aren't worth fixing. Donations can be dropped of at Utah's Place, located in Brunswick Basin, past A-1 Appliance, 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Call 530-615-0852 to find out more. To donate an old vehicle, call 530-877-411-3662 for free towing.