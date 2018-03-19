Winter weather takes aim at Nevada County

After a very brief breather, Nevada County is expected to get another hit of winter weather.

The next storm system is already on our doorstep, National Weather Service forecasters said Monday, with light precipitation expected to begin across the region Tuesday.

The period of heaviest precipitation and gusty winds is currently projected to be Wednesday through Thursday, forecasters said. Snow levels will start out initially rather high, but colder air will arrive late this week, bringing with it the possibility of another round of heavy snow.

The weather service is predicting a 50 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tuesday, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. More rain is expected Tuesday night, with amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

A stronger and wetter storm comes in Wednesday, forecasters said, with gusts as high as 18 mph and as much as three quarters of an inch of rain possible. The rain is predicted to get heavier Wednesday night, with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Thursday, with snow levels possibly lowering to 3,000 feet, according to the weather service. Friday and Saturday could be colder but drier, with a chance of rain and snow showers on both days and snow levels dropping to 2,500 feet.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.