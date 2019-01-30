Winter weather returns to Nevada County

The Midwest is suffering through a deadly arctic deep freeze bringing record-breaking temperatures, and that polar vortex is pushing into Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

California residents, meanwhile, have been enjoying milder than usual weather with sunny days and temperatures into the 60s locally.

That is about to change, however. A system approaching the West Coast will begin to skirt the central California coast by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said. This storm is expected to bring only a slight chance of rain to Nevada County, But another will approach the West Coast beginning Friday night and into Saturday that will bring heavier rainfall and heavy snow along the Sierra Nevada.

The weather service is forecasting a 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. Thursday, increasing slightly after 4 p.m. that day. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch are possible, the weather service said.

The second storm will bring rain after 10 a.m. Friday, heavy at times by Friday night, according to the weather service. That rain will continue into Saturday, decreasing to showers by Saturday night through Sunday. Rainfall totals Friday through Sunday are predicted at 3 to 4 inches for Grass Valley.

Temperatures will also start to drop, with a low near 39 degrees Saturday night, dropping to near 35 degrees Sunday night in Grass Valley. On Monday, a predicted high of 43 degrees and a low of 29 means a slight chance of snow showers even at lower elevations.

"The snow levels will drop each night a little bit," said National Weather Service forecaster Hannah Chandler-Cooley. "On Friday, the snow levels will be pretty high, at 6,000 to 7,000 feet, and will drop rapidly overnight on Saturday to about 4,000 to 4,500 feet."

Snow levels will be lower Sunday and Monday, but amounts will be negligible, Chandler-Cooley said.

"On Sunday night, the levels could drop down to 3,000 to 3,500 feet, but that's also when precipitation will be a bit lighter," she said. "We could see some flurries at that elevation, just depending on where showers are located."

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through late Sunday night above 5,000 feet, with possible total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, and localized amounts over high mountain peaks up to 4 feet.

The sun is predicted to return Tuesday, however, according to the weather service.

