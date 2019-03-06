Winter storms continue to batter Nevada County

Nevada County has seen multiple weeks of snow and rain with just a few brief breaks. And it looks like more precipitation — and possibly some snow — is on the horizon.

Wednesday morning, many county residents woke to a heavy thunderstorm. At 7 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that Greenhorn Road was closed at Tim Burr Lane due to a tree and power lines down; the road reportedly was still closed as of 3 p.m. At 9:35 a.m., Caltrans temporarily shut down the roadway on Highway 49 at Francisco Lane on the San Juan Ridge due to a mud and rock slide.

As of Wednesday afternoon, rainfall totals in Grass Valley at the airport were at 1.07 inches in the last 24 hours, 1.19 inches in 72 hours. By contrast, at White Cloud rainfall totals were at 2.62 inches for the last 24 hours, 3.32 inches for the last 72 hours. According to the Nevada County Weather website, Nevada County has seen 45.51 inches of rain since October.

The unsettled weather was expected to continue into Friday, with urban and small stream flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service. Grass Valley is expected to receive another 2-3 inches of rain through Thursday with a flood watch in effect.

Snow levels were expected to lower into the foothills into Friday, down to 3,000 feet Thursday night, the weather service said.

Showers were predicted Thursday, with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 4 p.m., on Friday. That drops to a 30 percent change of snow showers Saturday, according to the weather service. Sunday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers, with a high near 50.

Next week should see some relief, though, with sun forecasted for Monday and Wednesday, with just a chance of rain on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.