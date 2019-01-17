Winter storm causes headaches for Nevada County

Wednesday's storm caused multiple downed trees, along with power outages across western Nevada County that continued into the middle of the day Thursday.

The eastern portion of the county saw much greater impacts, with a rare blizzard warning and several feet of snow that wreaked havoc on highways and roads.

Thursday didn't see much of a break in the storm window with snow levels predicted to drop to 4,000 feet by Thursday night. Only light showers predicted through Saturday, however, with another storm system on the way Sunday.

According to the weather service, 24-hour rainfall totals between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning ranged from a low of 2 inches near Rough and Ready, to just over 3 inches near White Cloud. Wind gusts of up to 23 mph were recorded, with some up to 30 mph near White Cloud.

Emergency dispatchers were busy Wednesday night as multiple calls came in between 6 p.m. and midnight, of trees down into roads and power lines, along with boulders in scattered locations. Roadway flooding was reported at Highway 49 and Combie Road.

PG&E was reporting 20 outages affecting 278 customers as of just before noon Thursday. The largest outage, on Highway 20, began just after 9:30 p.m. and affected 207 customers on the south side of the highway extending to the northwest side of Scotts Flat Lake.

Recommended Stories For You

Heavy rain was being predicted through Thursday evening with precipitation winding down into this morning as the frontal system moves farther inland.

According to the National Weather Service, today will see just a chance of showers and only a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday morning. The rain will return Sunday, the weather service said. But it should be mostly sunny Monday for Martin Luther King day and the Love Walk that is set to start at 11 a.m. in downtown Grass Valley.

The Salvation Army was ready to open an extreme weather shelter for homeless families on Tuesday and Wednesday, but did not get any takers, Jason Winters said. Sierra Roots plans to open the shelter starting at noon Friday at the Seaman's Lodge, 423 Nimrod St. in Nevada City. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Hospitality House has had available beds at Utah's Place this week, according to a press release from the county. Individual homeless citizens who are looking for reprieve from the rain are encouraged to shelter at Utah's Place, located at 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Blizzard causes chaos

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno issued a blizzard warning for the greater Tahoe area from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, a rare report since 2008.

The weather service's forecast of a powerful winter storm proved accurate with wind gusts of more than 100 mph, several feet of wet, heavy snow, and a number of avalanches across the Sierra.

Travel in the Truckee area was impacted by road closures, a number of wrecks, jack-knifed semis, chain requirements, and an avalanche, which caused the partial short-term closure of a lane on Interstate 80.

Regional ski resorts reported several feet of fresh snow in the past few days.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported a seven-day total of 53 inches at Squaw's upper mountain as of Thursday morning, while Alpine Meadows received a reported 38 inches of snow piling up this past week. Northstar California was hit with 50 inches of snow this week, building an average base depth of 81 inches.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com. Sierra Sun reporter Justin Scacco contributed to this report.