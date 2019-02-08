Winter is here – so plan for spring planting

As the rain is falling and snow comes down in the foothills, it seems out of place to be thinking about spring gardens. But inside by the fire, the seed catalogs abound, luring us into their colorful pages. Spring will soon be here. Planning spring gardens is a good activity for these wet, cold days of winter. Plan what will go in the vegetable or flower garden, when it can be started inside, and when to expect to safely plant outside in the garden beds.

Growing vegetables twelve months a year was the subject of the Nevada County Master Gardeners first workshop of the season last Saturday. Planning is paramount to gardening success. One of the first things to do is to map out the garden. Mapping is important to help plan the growing areas, keeping track of crop rotation, and to help with record keeping. Using graph paper, plot out where growing beds or containers are, or will be for new areas. After ideas are put to paper, when the sun is out and the garden less saturated, walking off or measuring the space will help the map become more useful. When planning where to place growing spaces, raised beds or containers, consider the following for vegetables:

– Most vegetables need at least 6 hours of sun per day during the growing season; if bearing fruit, plants require at least 8 hours of sun. Avoid planting the full sun plants near a tree or other shaded area.

– Once the lay of the land can be determined, look at the orientation of the garden. A south-facing slope is ideal. Be aware of microclimates – or low areas where cold air is pocketed, or along water ways or ponds.

– Look for an area that can be fenced – unless deer are invited to dinner. Raised beds have the advantage of creating a garden bed lined with metal mesh, called hardware cloth or gopher wire. The wire can be wrapped on the bottom of the raised bed with the wire extending up the outsides of the raised beds helping prevent gophers from digging up into the raised beds.

– Consider a location that is convenient – think about proximity to the kitchen and to a source for water.

Next on the list of planning for a summer or even a year-round garden is to decide what to grow. Master Gardeners say, grow what you like to eat. There are advantages to using plant "starts" versus seed. Vegetable starts (plants that have been started and grown in small containers such as a six-pack) are generally easier to get going. Growing from seed is more labor intensive, but offers more variety and is less expensive than purchasing starts.

When perusing seed catalogs, look at the details listed with the specific seed. Note days to maturity, disease resistance, and if the seed is open pollinated, heirloom or hybrid. The general description of each seed type will also help gardeners make decisions about what to grow.

For those new to vegetable gardening, plants that are described as easy to grow may lead to better success and more enjoyment of the garden. Also, when deciding what to grow this spring, start with fewer plants of each type. Gauge energy levels and physical stamina to care for plants. For some simply growing a couple of tomatoes in a container on the deck will suffice; for others, rotating several raised beds can be more gratifying.

Consider plants that can be grown in succession, such as lettuce. For example, lettuce seed can be started inside from the end of February (depending on the germination time) to mid-April. After plants have sprouted and are large enough to transplant, the first lettuce plants can be put in the ground on March 1st with expected harvest by April 10th. Then the second batch of lettuce can be planted March 15th, then April 1st, and so on until hot weather or around June 1st. This way there will always be fresh lettuce through the spring. Cool season vegetables can then be started again in late August in time for fall succession planting. Other vegetables that might be considered for succession planting are spinach, cucumber radish, peas, and green beans.

To learn more about vegetable gardening, the Nevada County Master Gardeners have planned several workshops – watch for "Totally Tomatoes" on March 9; "Functional Irrigation" will be presented on March 23; "How to Build Raised Beds" on April 20, and in August, our popular "Compost is A Gardener's Best Friend" workshop will be offered.

For those who want to know more about growing native plants, upcoming on February 16 is "Native Plant Propagation: Hints for Some Tricky Favorites" and on March 2 "Bringing Native Plants into Your Garden" will be offered.

For more details, check the website at http://www.ncmg.ucanr.org or call the Hotline at 530-273-0919.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.