Win an electric bike, help injured veterans

Sierra EBike has donated a pedal-assisted folding electric bicycle to help injured veterans in Nevada County. Lake Wildwood Golf Club has partnered with Patriots Honor to raise money for veterans through a raffle and Injured Veterans Golf Tournament, set for July 25. The winner of the "EBike," which can go up to 25 miles on single charge, will be announced at the tournament. Patriots Honor is a nonprofit organization created to provide support for disabled veterans who have suffered life-changing injuries while serving their country. Raffle tickets are $20 each or three for $50 and may be purchased at Sierra EBike or the Unique Boutique, both located on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley.