Win an electric bike, help injured veterans
July 17, 2018
Sierra EBike has donated a pedal-assisted folding electric bicycle to help injured veterans in Nevada County. Lake Wildwood Golf Club has partnered with Patriots Honor to raise money for veterans through a raffle and Injured Veterans Golf Tournament, set for July 25. The winner of the "EBike," which can go up to 25 miles on single charge, will be announced at the tournament. Patriots Honor is a nonprofit organization created to provide support for disabled veterans who have suffered life-changing injuries while serving their country. Raffle tickets are $20 each or three for $50 and may be purchased at Sierra EBike or the Unique Boutique, both located on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley.
Trending In: Local News
- Law enforcement officers find thousands of cannabis plants, environmental damage in foothills
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Owl sign stolen from iconic Grass Valley eatery
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
Trending Sitewide
- Law enforcement officers find thousands of cannabis plants, environmental damage in foothills
- UPDATE: A second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition due to plane crash this morning (VIDEO)
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Owl sign stolen from iconic Grass Valley eatery
- Convicted murderer Sam Strange granted parole suitability