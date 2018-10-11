Wildwood wastewater treatment plant tour set for Saturday

The Nevada County Wastewater Division of the Public Works Department is planning a Saturday tour of the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a release.

Tours at the plant, 12622 Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley, offer an inside look at how it all happens. The tours are slated to begin at 1 p.m. and will end around 4 p.m. Free food and refreshments will be available.

Nevada County Sanitation District handles nearly a million gallons of water every day through more than 110 miles of pipe and treats it all at 10 treatment plants in western Nevada County. This free tour will give a behind-the-scenes look at the processes.

From the point that wastewater leaves a home or business and enters the treatment process, follow the water through the treatment process to where it's released to local creeks and rivers.

Organizers expect tours to go over uneven and unpaved ground and will include climbing stairs and walking for three quarters of a mile.

Treatment Plants are functioning industrial sites in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Open pits, moving vehicles and chemicals are just few of the safety hazards present at this site. Sturdy closed-toe shoes are required.

Recommended Stories For You

Also, all visitors must sign a waiver as a condition of the tour. Participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the waiver.

Source: Nevada County Public Works Department