Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release’s new intake center open in Grass Valley

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release, the nonprofit organization that cares for injured or orphaned native wild mammals and birds, is holding a Grand Opening from 5-8 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the newly expanded and remodeled intake center.

The center officially opens today.

On Saturday, refreshments, tours of the facility and the wildlife ambassadors will be part of the festivities.

"The Intake Center is used to provide triage when the public brings in injured or orphaned songbirds, small mammals or bats," said Bev Myers, president of Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release. "Our newly expanded space increases the amount of triage capacity while also providing a meeting and training room, reception area, and separate office facilities. We were very crowded, especially during the spring when so many baby songbirds, bats and squirrels came in."

In addition, the Intake Center will be officially open today to take injured or orphaned songbirds. For small mammals and bats, people can also call the Intake Center starting today for advice before bringing them in at 530-477-5774. The Intake Center is open from May 1 through Aug. 31 every year.

The Intake Center is located at 809 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley, adjacent to Walker's Office Supply and across the street from Taco Bell in the Glenbrook Basin.