Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release seeks volunteers

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is looking for people interested in helping injured or orphaned wildlife, including songbirds, according to a release.

"This spring, we will hold three general meetings, sharing what we do, to interest new volunteers," said Bev Myers, the organization's president. "We will also hold four sessions focusing on songbird care."

All of these meetings will be held at Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release's Intake Center at 809 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley, across the street from Taco Bell in the Brunswick Basin.

The general meetings will be held:

From 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16

From 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24

From 5 to 7 p.m. March 6.

These meetings will highlight the caring for wild critters and why the group needs more volunteers. The various rehab teams for songbirds, small mammals, raptors and bats will be introduced and folks will have an opportunity to talk to each to learn how they could help.

"Have you ever rescued a bird after it flew into your window and wondered how to help it?" Myers asked. "Has your child ever brought you an injured animal and wanted you to save it? These meetings will help you learn who to go to for assistance and how you can be involved in saving these amazing wild birds and mammals."

In addition, four Songbird Team Rehab Sessions are scheduled on various Saturdays during the spring.

The first two meetings on Feb. 2 and 23 will share information on this area's backyard birds: what they are, why they are at risk and their natural behaviors as guides for care.

The next two meetings on March 23 and April 6 will focus on feeding and care of baby birds and intake center practices and protocols. For more information, call Kathleen Willis at 530-477-0565.

Additional trainings on caring for raptors (hawks and owls) as well as bat rehabilitation will be scheduled later in the spring. In 2018, Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release treated over 700 songbirds, raptors, small mammals and bats.

For more information on Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release visit http://www.cawildlife911.org.

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release