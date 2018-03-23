Wildlife rehab group set to offer raptor training

Group set to offer raptor training

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release will be offering a class for those who would like to become a volunteer raptor rehabilitator.

The training will be today at the group's Intake Center, 809 Maltman in Grass Valley. A morning session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and another for returning rehabbers from 1 to 3 pm.

"Raptors include hawks, falcons, owls, eagles and turkey vultures. They are amazing birds," said Laurel Gunderson, Co-Leader for the Raptor Rehab Team.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Gunderson at 530-277-2121. For newcomers the cost is $10. Those wanting to volunteer will also need to join Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release and pay membership dues.

According to organizers, this is not an appropriate training for kids younger than 18

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release