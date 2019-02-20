Wildlife biologist to speak

Kelly Weintraub, a partner biologist with Point Blue Conservation Science, will be speaking at 7 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. Facing the challenges of climate change, habitat loss, and rising greenhouse gas creating a warmer world, Point Blue's mission is to conserve birds, other wildlife and ecosystems through science, partnerships and outreach.

One of over 160 scientists working around the world managing over one billion ecological observations, Weintraub will be speaking on, "Managing Nevada County Lands for Environmental and Economic Benefits." With a goal of helping to ensure that wildlife and our own communities continue to thrive in the decades to come, Weintraub will directly address what she is observing in our region with water, wildlife, soil health, vegetation and fire, particularly in the face of a warming climate.

Working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, Weintraub works with area ranches and landowners to achieve conservation goals and land improvement. Joining her will be Rob Thompson, manager of Elster Ranch, who will speak on the value and benefits of his participation in this project.

This program is presented by the Nevada County Climate Action Now, dedicated to furthering climate change understanding and action by Nevada County citizens — specifically to abate global warming, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to seek just climate solutions. The program is free, refreshments will be served and donations are welcome. The entire community is welcome. For more information, contact Don Baldwin at 530-274-1519, or visit http://www.ncClimateActionNow.org.