Wild & Scenic Film Festival seeks entries

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with Nevada County Arts Council, is once again inviting artists to submit their environmental artwork for possible inclusion at the 2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley on Jan. 17-21, 2019, according to a release.

"Wild & Scenic uses environmental and adventure film to inspire activism and we are seeking art submissions that do the same," said Melinda Booth, Film Festival Director. "Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that address a broad interpretation of the theme of 'environment' and 'activism.' The featured artwork enhances the immersive nature of the festival experience."

Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor said her organization is excited to give artists who are passionate about the environment a chance to showcase their talents.

"We are seeking environmental artwork that delivers a meaningful message," said Tudor.

Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in front of environmental filmmakers, celebrities, social activists and more than 7,800 festival attendees.

Artists will also be considered for awards in four categories: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, photography and student. Venues in Nevada City and Grass Valley have been selected as display partners for the event.

Artists can enter up to five pieces per entry in a single category. The final deadline to apply is Nov. 15, but discounts are available for earlier submissions. An early bird deadline (for a reduced submission fee of $20) is Sept. 15. Timely submissions (between Sept. 16 and Oct. 15) are $30 per entry. Extended submissions (Oct. 16 to Nov. 15) are available for $45. The entry fee for student artists (up to 21 years of age) is $5. For more information or to register online, visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/wild-scenic-art-exhibition-2019.

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival