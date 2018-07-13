 Wild animal sighting at Grass Valley Library | TheUnion.com

Photo submitted by Joie King

Two-year-old Frida Natividad recently got her face painted after participating in Grass Valley Library's "Summer Learning" kick off. The event was held on the lawn behind the library and included activities for children such as a bubble station, face painting and a performance by Mad Science Sacramento, who demonstrated science experiments using real fire and ice.