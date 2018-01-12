Wild and Scenic Film Festival kicks off 16th year

The 16th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival kicked off Friday night to much buzz and fanfare with a free opening reception at Nevada City Winery.

Attendees sipped on wine and munched on snacks while rubbing elbows with some of the festival's biggest stars, the filmmakers themselves, who were being interviewed live by Elisa Parker of See Jane Do.

The festival continues through Jan. 15 featuring workshops, art, music, inspiration, and environmental and adventure films.

For a full program of events, visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.