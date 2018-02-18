Widespread phone outage reported throughout Nevada County
February 18, 2018
Multiple residents in Nevada County found their landlines and cell phones down Sunday.
AT&T was reporting a widespread outage affecting some land lines and cell phones in Nevada, Placer, and Sierra counties. According to AT&T, all cellular phones should still be able to call 911.
The outage was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday and reportedly was a system-wide failure. Sunday afternoon, an AT&T representative said they had technicians on-site, working on the problem with restoration expected by sometime Monday.
Verizon Wireless also was reporting an outage. A salesperson at the Grass Valley store on West McKnight Way said Verizon shares one cell phone tower with AT&T, which had four towers down. He said the shared tower was affecting service in the Nevada City area.
Law enforcement asked that anyone in need of assistance call Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880 (dispatch landlines are functioning) or 911 for emergencies. They asked that residents avoid testing their phone's functionality by calling 911.
