Why connect your toaster to the internet? Nevada City presentation explores ‘the internet of things’

Steve Pisenti, co-founder and CEO of FamilyGram, will give a talk on March 19 regarding the growing phenomenon of internet-connected devices becoming ever-present in our homes and lives. Hosted by the Nevada County Tech Hub, Pisenti poses the question, "With dozens of manufactures competing to sell into the smart home, how will internet-connected devices like fridges present themselves and allow the end-user to have control and security?"

Over the past decade, Pisenti has focused on ways to apply technology that can make a positive difference in people's health and well being, culminating in the founding of "FamilyGram," designed to help address the significant problems of social isolation.

Billions of internet-connected things are coming, said Pisenti, and how might this new phase of technology adoption evolve from silos of competing connected devices to real end-user value? Main players are emerging to become the gate keepers: Apple, Google and Amazon. As with the smartphone, creating an app platform that connects to smart home resources is transformative in driving adoption. But it also presents new challenges not present in the limited and fixed resources of the smartphone hardware — requiring new standards for discovery and control of IoT device types that are sourced from different manufacturers, as well as new security issues and the need to empower the end-user over the access into the privacy of their home.

Pisenti has more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, business development, product management and software engineering in the high tech and healthcare industries. While at Intel, Pisenti spent several years as a venture owner in the New Business Initiatives group, driving the identification and incubation of new business opportunities for Intel. Other senior leadership roles include those at Rational, Serena Software, and Rogue Wave Software. Pisenti is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and Oregon Health & Science University. The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 19 at 104 New Mohawk Rd. in Nevada City. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://nctechconnection.org/event/the-internet-of-things. There is a minimum donation of $5.