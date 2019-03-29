Who’s ready to Home & Garden?

It wouldn't be spring without The Union's 34th Annual Spring Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show, April 13 & 14 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

Talk to the home improvement pros and take advantage of special show pricing on products and services you need.

This year we have expanded our children's activities to include Build-a-Birdhouse, Paint-A-Flower-Pot, Make-a-Magnet, baby goats, pony rides, and bounce houses.

Check out the special Nevada County Bonsai Club exhibit in the Sugar Pine Lodge.

Over 175 amazing vendors will be on hand presenting everything from the latest in home décor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels to home furnishings, art, spas, and land clearing – and so much more.

This year we are putting focus on fire safety and preparedness, and our vendors will showcase their products and services to assist with making your home and landscape more defensible. We will have fire prevention agencies on hand to provide information on how to be prepared and create defensible space on your property, and Smokey Bear will make an appearance both days at 11 a.m.,1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

The food at the Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show is some of the best food you can find at nearly any event. Wood fired pizza,

Hawaiian plates, fish and chips, funnel cakes, Mexican food, kombucha on tap…there is no shortage of options.

The Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce will provide a no-host wine and beer booth.

Enjoy great live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Pine Tree Stage with Harmony Groove on Saturday and Runnin' 4 Cover on Sunday. Hourly demonstrations inside the Northern Mines Building on stage include fire wise presentations plus other home and landscape related topics.

You can win a prize with the "Better Gnomes and Gardens" contest, or by entering to win one of our many door prizes, including the grand prize of a dishwasher from Hills Flat Lumber Company.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. For more information visit http://www.theunion.com/homeshow.