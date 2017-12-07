Where are best holiday decorations in Nevada County?
December 7, 2017
Christmas lights are burning bright across western Nevada County. As the season nears, and more lights burn bright in the night, The Union is looking for some suggestions on your favorite Christmas decorations and light displays. Add the addresses of your favorite displays to our holiday lights map at TheUnion.com/lights. Share the location, a photo if possible, and a few words about the display to help others also enjoy the decorations throughout our community.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Sacramento woman Yin Wong found deceased in Placer County
- DNA match introduces Grass Valley man to his daughter for the first time
- Fatal wreck in Alta Sierra leads to vehicular manslaughter charge
- A to Z Supply in Grass Valley breaks ties with Ace Hardware
- Missing Sacramento woman Yin Wong found deceased in Placer County