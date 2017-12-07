 Where are best holiday decorations in Nevada County? | TheUnion.com

Christmas lights are burning bright across western Nevada County. As the season nears, and more lights burn bright in the night, The Union is looking for some suggestions on your favorite Christmas decorations and light displays. Add the addresses of your favorite displays to our holiday lights map at TheUnion.com/lights. Share the location, a photo if possible, and a few words about the display to help others also enjoy the decorations throughout our community.

