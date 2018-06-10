What’s Up? Coffee closes its doors

Fans of What's Up? Coffee were disappointed when the Grass Valley coffee spot announced in April that the lease on its East Main Street location may not be renewed, leaving What's Up? without a home.

Despite support from her loyal patrons, What's Up? owner Angie Buist confirmed Sunday that she has closed her coffee shop which garnered many faithful patrons over the course of its five-year run.

Buist dedicated much of her time and donated funds to aid local nonprofit groups such as Nevada County Pets of the Homeless, Savannah's Angels, The Friendship Club, and many more. In addition, Buist's business offered Gratitude Bowls, meals that are prepaid by donors for consumption by those who suffer food insecurity.

Buist told The Union in April that should the need arise, she was determined to find a new location for her storefront.

"I'm not ready to give up," she said. "We'll look for a new place."

"I've put every ounce of love, money & energy into this little coffee shop for the last six years," Buist wrote in a Facebook post. "It has been my life and it was perfect."

Buist declined further comment Sunday.