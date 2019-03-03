What could be butter?: Emmanuel Episcopal Church holds annual Waffle Sale

In 1916 the first Shrove Tuesday Waffle Sale took place at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Eight ladies of the church gathered to enjoy a waffle dinner and a game of cards before the beginning of Lent.

Fast-forward 103 years — now hundreds of people from western Nevada County join the St. Catherine's Guild of Emmanuel Episcopal for lunch and/or dinner at their annual Waffle Sale. The menu includes waffles, ham, eggs and drinks. Lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are requested for groups of 6 or more, just call 530-273-7876 so we can better serve you.

Money raised at this event allows Emmanuel Episcopal Church to continue our support of local non-profit organizations.