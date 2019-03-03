What could be butter?: Emmanuel Episcopal Church holds annual Waffle Sale
March 3, 2019
In 1916 the first Shrove Tuesday Waffle Sale took place at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Eight ladies of the church gathered to enjoy a waffle dinner and a game of cards before the beginning of Lent.
Fast-forward 103 years — now hundreds of people from western Nevada County join the St. Catherine's Guild of Emmanuel Episcopal for lunch and/or dinner at their annual Waffle Sale. The menu includes waffles, ham, eggs and drinks. Lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are requested for groups of 6 or more, just call 530-273-7876 so we can better serve you.
Money raised at this event allows Emmanuel Episcopal Church to continue our support of local non-profit organizations.
