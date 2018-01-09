Western Sierra Medical Clinic names Christina Lasich as chief medical officer

Dr. Christina Lasich, a longtime resident, community leader and medical professional in Nevada County, has been promoted to chief medical officer of Western Sierra Medical Clinic.

Dr. Heather Lucas-Ross, a native of Nevada County, has returned to being a full-time medical provider after serving as chief medical officer since 2016.

According to a news release, Lasich joined Western Sierra Medical Clinic in 2016. She has been in private practice in Nevada County since 2001. Lasich is active in the community and is a frequent guest speaker at forums hosted by Stanford University, UCLA and elsewhere. She is a University of California, Davis School of Medicine graduate.

Lasich will oversee the health care staff and the quality of patient care at Western Sierra's seven health centers, located from Auburn to Kings Beach-Tahoe.

Lucas-Ross left the position to focus on her clinical practice. She will treat patients in Grass Valley and Penn Valley. Lucas-Ross will accept new family medicine patients, consult on more complex cases with colleagues, perform in-office procedures, and treat pain clinic patients.

"We are in an extremely fortunate position, where we have such a highly skilled and well-trained health care professional as Dr. Lasich who we can promote to the critically important position of chief medical officer, while also enabling Dr. Lucas-Ross to return to treating patients full-time," said Western Sierra CEO Scott McFarland. "I'm very appreciative of Dr. Lucas-Ross' efforts and hard work, especially with our fast-paced growth during her tenure. I'm certain Dr. Lasich will continue to elevate the quality of care."

Recommended Stories For You

"I've always appreciated Western Sierra's wellness-centered approach to patient care, with a focus on getting to know the individual, their challenges and life situation in order to provide the most effective health care," Lasich said. "I'm looking forward to directing the Western Sierra team and working closely with the health care community to improve the health of residents."

Lucas Ross, who was raised in Grass Valley, earned her medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Reno, and completed her Family Medicine residency at Sutter Health in Sacramento.

"I care about where I live, especially because I grew up here, and it's a privilege to live and work in this community," Lucas-Ross said.

Western Sierra – which provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care – has expanded with new locations and services during the past few years and now is the largest outpatient provider in Nevada and Sierra counties. Western Sierra has added obstetrics-gynecology, an on-site pharmacy and opened an Urgent Care clinic for the public at the Grass Valley health centers.

In addition, Western Sierra has opened health centers in Auburn, Kings Beach-Tahoe and Penn Valley during the past two years. Urgent Care and maternity health services are also available at Western Sierra in Auburn.

"Drs. Lasich and Lucas-Ross have been leaders in our past success and will continue to play key roles in our future," McFarland said.

Source: Western Sierra Medical Clinic