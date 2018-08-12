Western Sierra honors physicians, providers in National Health Center Week

First-rate health care is critical for a healthy and strong community, meeting the many and often-changing needs of residents, from newborns to seniors.

"The goal is accessible, quality, affordable health care for residents in the region that starts with preventive medicine and expands to specialty care," a news release states. "Western Sierra, a nonprofit organization, treats patients from all income levels, regardless of their ability to pay."

Western Sierra is among the 1,300 community health centers in California celebrating National Health Center Week, which honors health care heroes nationwide (Aug. 12-18).

"Our board of directors, medical providers and entire staff are committed to providing the best-possible health care for the region," said Scott McFarland, chief executive officer of Western Sierra Medical Clinic. "We are reaching that goal by establishing strong relationships with patients, listening to their needs and building new programs. Our emphasis is on improving the health of the communities and people we serve."

Western Sierra, the release states, has enjoyed fast-paced growth and opened health centers from Penn Valley in Nevada County to Auburn and Kings Beach-Tahoe in Placer County during the past two years. Penn Valley health center opened in early 2016, allowing thousands of patients in the community to enjoy close-to-home services rather than travel to Grass Valley.

Today, Western Sierra has six health centers in the region, including opening two in Auburn and another in Kings Beach-Tahoe in Placer County.

Source: Western Sierra Medical Clinic