Western Nevada County rallies to side of those who need support

Even when the stakes are at their highest, sports are often about far more than what happens between the lines.

That was never more evident than what took place at Forest Lake Christian on Saturday night (Nov. 10).

Coping with the ongoing devastation and tragedy from the Camp Fire, the Paradise Adventist Academy volleyball team courageously made their way to Forest Lake Christian to face the Lady Falcons in the CIF NorCal Division VI semifinals.

The Lady Falcons, and the Forest Lake Christian community as a whole, welcomed their playoff opponent the only way they know how, with love, support and a helping hand.

The Cougars from Paradise Adventist arrived to Forest Lake Christian to find brand new custom jerseys, shorts, knee pads and socks waiting for them as well as truck loads of donated clothes and more than $16,000 in cash and gift cards. All of which was pulled together by the Forest Lake Christian community in less than 24 hours.

"To have our community show up in such a huge way, I'm still blown away by it," FLC head coach Travis Smith said. "I've never seen that many people in our gym, and there were people there who had never watched a volleyball game in their life, but they came to support what we were doing."

Recommended Stories For You

Citizens rally to support Jewish community after Pittsburgh shooting

At the top of Walsh Street in Grass Valley, the halls of Congretation B'nai Harim overflowed on a Friday night in November with the compassion of community members grieving, praying, and honoring in solidarity the lives of the 11 people gunned down at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

It was one of several examples shown in 2018 how the western Nevada County community comes together in times of need.

But the community didn't mourn solely for those shot at the Tree of Life Synagogue during the Solidarity Shabbat. The gathering was also a chance to reiterate the need to dispel any forms of racism or hate locally, including in Grass Valley.

"We as a community must stand tall, as we have again and in the recent past, such as when we did the 'Love Walk' last year in September and stood up to intolerance, bigotry and hatred. We have the opportunity to continue to do that," Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine said to the congregation. "We should speak out against injustice and prejudice, we should be present, always, when those rear their ugly head."

Members of all faith organizations were welcomed during the event and Rev. Kevin Tarsa of the neighboring Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains was among those asked to speak.

"Those of us who are not Jewish sit with you tonight in the ways that we can, as best we can, in the spirit of sitting shiva," Rev. Tarsa said, in reference to the weeklong mourning period in Judaism for first degree relatives who have died.

Sammie's Friends gets boost of support, new contract

In April, when Nevada County officials announced their recommendation to hire Placer County to operate the county animal shelter, local residents were having none of it — and quickly and loudly made sure their voices were heard.

Supporters of Sammie's Friends, the nonprofit that has operated the county shelter since 2010 — and largely transformed it into a no-kill shelter — called county supervisors, wrote letters and op-eds to The Union, and attended meetings to voice their opposition to the recommendation.

Contract negotiations had become a sticking point earlier this year when a county panel recommended Placer County house some local animals at its Auburn facility. Nevada County intended to take animal shelter operations from Sammie's Friends.

But after the show of support, Nevada County in June extended a two-year contract to pay Sammie's Friends $739,000 each year. It's $4,000 less than what Cheryl Wicks, a cofounder of Sammie's Friends, called a "bare bone" amount.

However, a private donation will partially bridge the financial gap, as will the group's fundraising efforts. Supporters of Sammie's Friends became outraged. Sheriff Keith Royal later opted against working with Placer and instead began negotiating a new contract with Sammie's Friends.

Youth collaborative formed to build cohesion, awareness of services

Nevada County in April was introduced to the newly formed Youth Collaborative. The group was organized by local nonprofit groups that come together to identify and work in partnership with programs and services aimed to provide resources and services in support of at-risk children and youth.

The need for the services offered by the collaborative can begin as soon as the child is conceived. In fact, they see conception to age five as being some of the most important and formative years in a child's life.

Many people are not aware of the relatively high rate of community members living in poverty. One indicator of the high level of financial challenges is that the majority of students qualify for free lunches in multiple school districts in Nevada County.

The federal free- and reduced-price lunch program provides free or inexpensive lunches to children from low-income families, defined as households with an income at or below 130 percent of the poverty income threshold. In Nevada County, 55 percent of students in the Grass Valley School District, 65 percent in the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District and 85 percent in the Twin Ridges School District are eligible for free and reduced lunches.

"As a collaborative of youth-serving agencies,' wrote Marina Bernheimer, director of Child Advocates of Nevada County, "we believe that our entire community benefits when the neediest children and families are supported and strengthened to lead healthy and happy lives."

Partnering organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe, Child Advocates of Nevada County, Community Beyond Violence, Community Recovery Resources, The Friendship Club, Helping Hands Nurturing Center, Partners Family Resources Center, Kare Crisis Nursery, and NEO, a youth organization geared toward teens that celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2018.

Random Acts of Kindness Event reaches fifth anniversary

RAKE, or Random Acts of Kindness Event, for the fifth consecutive year rallied volunteers to give back to the community, and its breadth of work continues to expand.

The event, held in October this year, has been held annually since 2014 and serves as Anew Day's reminder to the community that it feels good to give.

"It really started as a fundraiser but it evolved into a community awareness event," said Anew Day Executive Director Lori Nunnink-Taylor. "The event is an extension of what we do on a daily basis. Giving our time, heart, skills and efforts is a good thing."

Spearheaded by Nevada City faith-based organization Anew Day and Waste Management, hundreds of volunteers took to locations such as Pioneer Park, DeVere Mautino Park, Memorial Park, and other public places in Nevada County to spruce them up.

Volunteers picked up trash, repaired and painted worn-out structures, and removed excess vegetation from trees and bushes.

At Memorial Park in Grass Valley, a small army of helpers was seen with power tools, paint cans, and pruning shears to freshen up the utility building and surrounding park.