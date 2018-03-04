Wesley Robertson, host of ‘Rockin-N-Stompin’ show on KVMR, dies after wreck, friends say

Wesley Robertson, a longtime broadcaster with KVMR, died Sunday, hours after police found his vehicle off the side of Highway 49, authorities and coworkers of Robertson said.

Robertson was found by Grass Valley police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the northbound off-ramp to Idaho Maryland Road. Robertson fell while talking to police and was taken to Sierra Nevada Medical Center, where CPR was performed. He then was transferred to a Placer County hospital for a medical issue, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

Mikail Graham, a founding broadcaster at KVMR, said he learned Sunday of his friend's death.

"I felt like I lost a family member," Graham said. "He's full of life. Always a kind word."

Melissa Ann Seibold, who worked with Robertson at the radio station, was in the studio on Saturday for what would become his final show.

"He was just an incredibly upbeat, positive, rock-and-roll loving man," she said. "He was part of the heart and soul of our live broadcasts over the last decade."