Welcome Club donates to three local charities

On March 20, the Gold Country Welcome Club made its annual donation to three deserving local charities. The charities were chosen by a vote by members from a list of more than 20 Nevada County charities. Each was presented with a check for $500.

Richard Roth, president of the Welcome Club stated, "As a nonprofit organization, we appreciate the social side of our club, but giving to local charities makes us proud of the generosity of all of our 500-plus members who make it all possible."

This year's top vote getter was Hospitality House, the only emergency homeless shelter that provides 69 beds for men, women, and children in Nevada County. Second place was Gold Country Community Services, which provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Western Nevada County. GCCS ensures older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction and a greater sense of security.

Third place was Scooter's Pals, a last-chance dog rescue organization. Their mission is to save and aid dogs that have been abandoned and often abused or neglected. Scooter's Pals saves dogs from needless death in a shelter and provides vet care and rehabilitation if needed, ultimately finding them safe and loving homes.

In accordance with the Welcome Club's bylaws, this year's winning charities will be excluded from voting for three years in order to give other local charities the opportunity for funding. To learn more about the Gold Country Welcome Club, visit http://www.gcwelcome.com.