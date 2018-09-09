Weekend shooting leaves Nevada Count man in critical condition

Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call Saturday reporting the caller's neighbor had shot himself. But further investigation resulted in an arrest.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 25-year-old Jacob Halleib bleeding heavily from his head while a friend attempted CPR. Sheriff's deputies took over the efforts until medical personnel arrived and eventually transported Halleib to Sutter Roseville Trauma Center, where Sunday he was listed in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Major Crimes unit was called to the scene, where after conducting a series of interviews it was found that Halleib had not shot himself.

Though detectives believe the shooting was unintentional, they found 27-year-old Joshua Aaron Crook had behaved negligently. Crook was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. His bail was set at $10,000.

Halleib's condition is being monitored by detectives while an investigation into the shooting continues.