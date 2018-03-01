Weather postpones Foothills Celebration in Grass Valley

The 17th Annual Foothills Celebration wine walk in downtown Grass Valley, scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for early April due to bad weather.

"There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect in Northern California, predicting dangerous driving conditions and heavy snow accumulation for this week and through the weekend," wrote Marni Marshall, the executive director of the Grass Valley Downtown Association, an email. "The City of Grass Valley has predicted they will not be able to guarantee snow removal in the event of a major snow event, and with your safety in mind we decided to postpone this weekend's event."

As a result, Foothills Celebration is postponed until April 7, Marshall said.

The Foothills Celebration showcases Northern California wines and gourmet tastings from local chefs with 21 serving venues including wine tasting rooms, restaurants, and a variety of downtown stores.

The catchphrase of the Foothills Celebration is "Stroll, sip, sample, and shop!" Tickets include unlimited wine and beer with more than 30 varietals and more than 30 craft brews available, and five food tastings.