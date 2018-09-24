‘We have your back’: Nevada County residents rally behind Blasey Ford

About two dozen people turned out to the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way Monday afternoon to show their support for Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

A second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, has also come forward claiming sexual misconduct at the hands of Kavanaugh, according to the Associated Press.

Rally attendee Joyce Bonzhaf said she was attending Monday's rally for many reasons, not the least of which was to show her support for Blasey Ford.

"Of course I trust her," said Bonzhaf. "I was 8 when I had a traumatic experience around sexual abuse and it affected my whole life. It affected so many things and I couldn't talk about it for decades."

Bonzhaf said she opposes Kavanaugh's nomination, and thinks his record surrounding human rights is inexcusable.

"It's scary because it's creating a real culture of, rape is how you show your manhood," Bonzhaf said.

Sharon Earhart said she was inspired to attend the rally by the number of people in power who have been met with sexual assault allegations of their own.

"I think because of the 'Me Too' movement there is a continuing need to put pressure on all of our government officials," she said. "Especially someone going on to the Supreme Court should be above reproach. And in my opinion there's question."

Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or at 530-477-4231.