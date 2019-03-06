 We are the champions | TheUnion.com

We are the champions

Submitted by Dan Zeisler

Bear River High School students Justin Roberts, left, and Nathan Wilson battle it out for the distinguished title of "champion" in the 26th Annual Sierra Youth Cribbage Tournament held at Chicago Park School on February 23. Wilson edged Roberts in the best of five match. There were a total of 31 entrants.

