Watershed at the Owl fully open since December

As they grow, Watershed at the Owl partners Ian Moll, Nate Overstreet and Ashly Amador have tried to keep things local, bringing in animals for butchery and serving in-house charcuterie plates.

"We're working with local farmers and ranchers as much as possible," said Moll.

In October of last year, Watershed at the Owl was working on extensive renovations. As of December, the restaurant has been open for business.

The owners aren't trying to provide a typical sit-down meal. The menu is diverse, made to serve diverse samples of dishes, and give customers a broader version of what food is about, said Moll.

"The menu changes almost every day but not in a dramatic way," he said, adding that some dishes, like their beet and cauliflower plates as well as their Caesar salad and steak will remain the same.

"One of our main staples is the lardo burger," said Moll, which is 80 percent grass fed beef and has smoked lard mixed with the burger giving it an "almost bacon-like flavor."

Recently, the restaurant launched Sunday brunch, beginning at 10 a.m. in an attempt to give customers a more independent, affordable meal, said Moll.

"We've gotten great feedback for people who live here who are really excited about it," said Moll.

Moll, Overstreet and Amador have been thrilled to move past the construction phase and to simply run their restaurant.

"So far my expectations have been exceeded," said Moll, who says the community, local merchants and customers have been supportive of their new business that employs 22 and seats up to 85 people.

