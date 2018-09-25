Water rights and area-of-origin water issues to be the focus of today’s morning workshop in Grass Valley.

Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board of Directors will conduct a workshop on water rights and area-of-origin water issues during its meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at the NID Business Center, located at 1036 West Main St. in Grass Valley. Engineer and water expert Victoria Whitney will lead the workshop, tapping her experience as the former deputy director of the Division of Water Quality and former deputy director for water rights with the State Water Resources Control Board. Other NID board business will follow the workshop and are open to the public. For more information, email lauers@nidwater.com.