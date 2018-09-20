Washington Ridge Fire camp inmate recaptured

An inmate who walked from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County early Tuesday was apprehended Thursday afternoon after making it as far as the Bay Area.

Justin Jay Tyquiengco, 22, reportedly had left the fire camp, which is run by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, sometime between the 3:30 a.m. and the 5:30 a.m. counts.

Tyquiengco had been serving a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, with a one-year consecutive sentence in Alameda County. He would have been eligible for parole next August.

Tyquiengco was taken into custody without incident by agents from the corrections department's Special Service Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team at around 12:15 p.m. at a gas station in the San Leandro area. He is being transported to California Correctional Center in Susanville, and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, according to a release from the state department of corrections.