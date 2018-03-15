Warming shelter will open in Nevada City Saturday and Sunday, Nevada County official says
March 15, 2018
Sierra Roots with the assistance of Nevada County will open a warming shelter at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Nevada City Veteran's Memorial Building, a county official said.
Some people who need immediate housing because of inclement weather have hotel rooms paid for them until Saturday, the first day of the warming shelter at the 415 N. Pine St. facility. Additionally, Hospitality House knows of others who may need emergency housing, and will contact those people to see if they need hotel rooms, said Brendan Phillips, the county's housing resources manager.
"We've kind of been trying to look for those folks," Phillips said. "We're doing all we can to get people off the street."
Placing people into hotels freed space at Hospitality House, and no one was turned away Wednesday night, Phillips added.
Officials wanted to open the warming shelter earlier, though issues with a water main delayed that plan, he said.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
Trending In: Local News
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley man to face charges in fatal wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities charge Albert Silva with murder, vehicular homicide
- Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Nevada City man accused of having $1 million in pot now in federal custody, sheriff’s office says