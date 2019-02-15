Warming Shelter provided for homeless for seven straight days in North San Juan

The community of North San Juan is trying to do something that hasn't been done before, according to city residents.

After being open for four days since last Saturday, volunteers are working with the local community center to open a warming shelter for homeless people for seven straight days due to the cold weather.

Without any government funding, or much of an organizational structure, North San Juan community members identified a need in their area, and are working to help individuals often overlooked in society.

A spontaneous response

Volunteers have been assigned to cook, put up signs, clean, secure beds and cots, and stay overnight at the North San Juan Community Center at 29190 State Highway 49 where homeless citizens are being hosted.

"It's been a really awesome demonstration of a community just spontaneously coming together and organizing," said lifelong resident Tor Erickson of the dozen or so people coming together.

The idea of a warming shelter came out of an instinctual response from community members to do something to protect others from the cold weather, according to Avani Leitz, board member president of the local community center.

"It's sort of a spontaneous volunteer project," she said.

People, according to Leitz, have been coming to community meetings and seeing what they can do to help.

"We have a huge homeless population that don't get recognized," she said.

About seven to eight people have been showing up to the community center for shelter on the days when it's open, according to Erickson, who says that in our current economic environment, homelessness is inevitable.

All of the efforts have been from private donations and acts of civic duty rather than government funding.

Community members are now working on different ways to procure more funding from foundations and government agencies in order to provide a permanent structure for the homeless populations.

"Lots of ideas are being incubated," Erickson said.

If you would like to donate to the warming shelter, send them to P.O. Box 324 North San Juan 95960, North San Juan Community Center with "shelter" in the memo.

Weather in Area

The impetus for helping the homeless has mostly been due to the recent wave of inclement weather that's hit Nevada County.

There is a winter storm warning is in effect and valid until 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which includes the Sierra. Chain control delays and travel delays are anticipated where travel is considered hazardous.

Specifically, snow is expected to fall Friday through Saturday in Nevada County around the 2,000 and 3,500 feet levels. Two-to-four feet of snow is anticipated at the Sierra pass level, and eight to 12 inches are expected along Interstate 5 north of Redding.

"Hazardous mountain travel will continue at least through early Sunday morning," according to Sacramento National Weather Service meteorologist, Idamis Del Valle.

A few additional inches of snow are expected Sunday afternoon and evening at the pass level. Dangerous driving conditions are only expected on Sunday morning in that area.

"For Sunday, (we're) only expecting a couple inches at pass level, and very light accumulation above 2,000 feet," said Del Valle.

The winter storm warning does not include Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Grass Valley could receive three to eight inches, and Nevada City could receive five to 10 inches of snow between Friday and Sunday.

In general, there will be a light amount of precipitation in the two cities.

"For (Nevada County), Grass Valley (will receive) 1.4 inches of precipitation and Nevada City (will receive) 1.54 inches of precipitation for Saturday and Sunday," said Del Valle.

On Friday, the Sacramento River at the Ord Ferry has a flood warning.

"There is a flood warning for urban areas and small streams," said Del Valle, "mainly for valley locations."

You can contact Sam Corey at (530) 477-4219 or email him at scorey@theunion.com.