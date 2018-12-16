WANTED: Trivia teams for new AAUW scholarship fundraiser in Grass Valley

The Nevada County branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting community members to sign up a four-person team for its inaugural "Tapas and Trivia" event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The new scholarship fundraiser will feature tasty tapas and tricky trivia as well as tantalizing silent and live auction items, including gourmet dinners, art and jewelry, a wine country weekend, and escapes to Bali, Cabo San Lucas and Tuscany. Trivia question categories are 'Game On,' 'In the Spotlight' and 'Arts and Authors.'

AAUW-NC has awarded over $12,000 in scholarships to local girls and women at Nevada Union, Bear River and Ghidotti high schools, and Sierra College. The nonprofit has also sent more than 100 local seventh-grade girls to Tech Trek, the summer science camp at the University of California at Davis.

Pre-registration for the event is required — sign up as a team of four to reserve a spot to compete for the Trivia Troph. Tickets for participants and spectators are $25. Entry forms and tickets are available at SPD in Nevada City, The Book Seller in Grass Valley, or register online with a credit card at http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net (PayPal account not required). Call 530-272-2734 or 530-265-2907 for more information. Pictured, from left, trivia team members Jennifer Wilkerson, Win and Susan Rogers prepare for the AAUW Tapas and Trivia scholarship fundraiser on January 26 (not pictured: team member John Lace).