Want to operate a severe weather shelter in Nevada County? You have until Aug. 10 to apply

Nevada County has between $10,000 and $15,000 for an emergency severe weather shelter that could house at least 30 people each night.

County officials have given contractors who want to provide shelter services until 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to submit a proposal. They're scheduled to evaluate the proposals by Aug. 16 and tentatively approve a contract before month's end.

The shelter would open on necessary dates between Nov. 15 and March 15. Contractors would need to find space for it. No county-owned facility is available.

"We're still looking at it and trying to figure out how we can work with them," said Janice O'Brien, president of Sierra Roots.

A nonprofit group focused on homelessness, Sierra Roots has operated a warming shelter for years. O'Brien said she still intends to work with Nevada City leaders for a shelter this winter. She'd like funding from the county for that shelter but fears its proposal has strict requirements, high insurance among them.

Other requirements include providing cots or sleeping mats, community outreach and operating hours of 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., in addition to finding a venue for the shelter.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.