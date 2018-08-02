Want to operate a severe weather shelter in Nevada County? You have until Aug. 10 to apply
August 2, 2018
Nevada County has between $10,000 and $15,000 for an emergency severe weather shelter that could house at least 30 people each night.
County officials have given contractors who want to provide shelter services until 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to submit a proposal. They're scheduled to evaluate the proposals by Aug. 16 and tentatively approve a contract before month's end.
The shelter would open on necessary dates between Nov. 15 and March 15. Contractors would need to find space for it. No county-owned facility is available.
"We're still looking at it and trying to figure out how we can work with them," said Janice O'Brien, president of Sierra Roots.
A nonprofit group focused on homelessness, Sierra Roots has operated a warming shelter for years. O'Brien said she still intends to work with Nevada City leaders for a shelter this winter. She'd like funding from the county for that shelter but fears its proposal has strict requirements, high insurance among them.
Other requirements include providing cots or sleeping mats, community outreach and operating hours of 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., in addition to finding a venue for the shelter.
Recommended Stories For You
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada City woman found dead in Mendocino County, reports state
- Almost 2-year-old vandalism charge leads to arrest of Nevada City man
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Grass Valley man pleads no contest in teen sex case
- Metal artist’s Nevada City home reflects her creative spirit, inside and out
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City woman found dead in Mendocino County, reports state
- Almost 2-year-old vandalism charge leads to arrest of Nevada City man
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Grass Valley man pleads no contest in teen sex case
- UPDATE: Westbound Highway 20 lanes open at Penn Valley Drive after vehicle wreck