Wanderlust Festival returns to Squaw

Squaw Valley and North Lake Tahoe have been transformed into a yoga hotbed this weekend as the annual Wanderlust Festival and its thousands of participants pose, flow, meditate and learn from experts in search cultivating a path toward a healthy and inspired life.

The festival brings dozens of yoga and meditation instructors, musicians and speakers to Squaw Valley for a weekend filled with transformative experiences.

"Wanderlust always exceeds our expectations in ways we simply couldn't imagine when we are in the planning stages," said Director of Public Relations Kim Small during last year's event.

"The majestic backdrop of the Sierra mountains and the pure exhilaration and enthusiasm of our festival attendees combine to create an extraordinary atmosphere unlike any other, where muscles are stretched, new connections are made, and we are revived."

From yoga on stand-up paddleboards and classic rock vinyasa classes to kayak tours and mountain biking, this year's festival offers much more than just traditional yoga postures and sequences.

The festival opened Thursday morning with several packed meditation and yoga classes, mountain bike rides, strolls through Squaw Valley, along with several other classes and demonstrations.

From there the weekend continues with dozens of classes stretching from the early hours of the morning until midnight with silent discos (partygoers sport headsets and dance to tunes from Wanderlust DJs) and live music acts.

People of all yoga and meditation abilities are encouraged to sign up for classes, which range from basic flows up to more advanced ones or classes tailored to individual's hobbies, such as local teacher Sherry McConkey's Yoga for Athletes class.

For those interested in attending this year's Wanderlust Festival, the event's website features a comprehensive breakdown of each class and the number of individuals participating, with some classes reaching upward of 100 yoga practitioners. The classes are broken into categories of yoga, breathwork, runs, talks, music and other activities, and can also be sorted by instructor.

To sign up for any of the dozens of classes and workshops going on this weekend or for more information on the Wanderlust Festival visit Wanderlust.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.