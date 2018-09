Several years ago, in Phoenix, John McCain was part of a Veteran's group walking in a Memorial Day parade. When they paused in front of me, I extended my arm hoping he would shake my hand. He did, and held it firmly while inquiring if I was a veteran.

"Yes", I said, "but I have never served in combat."

He replied, "you've served your country well, please walk with us".

I've never forgotten those thoughtful words and the man who spoke them.