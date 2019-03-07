Walking the talk: Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Junior Conservationist: Stories in Nature 2019 Series continues

Please wear sturdy shoes suitable for hiking, and comfortable clothing. Please bring plenty of water and snacks and leave dogs at home.

INFO: Call 530-272-5994 or sign up at http://www.bylt.org/events/org. Space is limited. Please register in advance to secure your spot.

WHERE: Woodpecker Preserve Trailhead on Butterfly Drive, off of Mayflower Drive and Banner Lava Cap Road, Nevada City

Join Bear Yuba Land Trust and Certified California Naturalists Steve Roddy and Linda Conklin every second Saturday of the month for the Junior Conservationist: Stories in Nature Series.

These unique, family-friendly nature outings weave plant and animal identification with the age-old art of storytelling. Each hike is designed for youth, ages 5 to 12, accompanied by a parent or caregiver, and shares a different story that is adapted to the locale and season.

Bear Yuba Land Trust's next hike on Saturday — "Stories of Brer Rabbit on Woodpecker Preserve" — will focus on the native plants and animals in the region. The hike will be 1.5 miles with frequent stops to accommodate hands-on learning and storytelling.

Studies show that kids who play outdoors are healthier, do better in school, have better social skills, a better self-image and lead more fulfilling lives. When kids spend time outside, they begin to foster a wonder of nature and a feeling of personal responsibility to help conserve the environment.

The magical woodland of The Woodpecker Wildlife Preserve makes for a perfect setting for this Junior Conservationist hike. Located in the Banner Mountain neighborhood, the preserve is named for the woodpeckers in the area such as Pileated, Downy, Hairy and Red-breasted sap suckers.

It is a mixed conifer and hardwood forest largely dominated by ponderosa pine, incense cedar, Douglas fir, big-leaf maple and black oak. Dogwood and madrone trees can also be found. Old snags remain intact and provide good wildlife habitat for bugs, birds and mammals. The preserve is also home to many interesting shrubs and forbs. Shrubs include California hazelnut (Corylus cornuta ssp. californica) and mountain misery (Chamaebatia foliolosa). Interesting forbs include Shelton's violet (Viola sheltonii), spotted coralroot orchid (Corallorhiza maculata), and American trail plant (Adenocaulon bicolor).

The Woodpecker Preserve is part of the trust's extensive network of preserves, which also includes open space, forestry and agricultural easements. The preserve is located on land formerly owned and managed by the Bureau of Land Management. First purchased and donated by a group called Saving Special Places, Bear Yuba Land Trust acquired the property in 1999.

About Bear Yuba Land Trust

Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) exists to protect and defend the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and to enrich the deep community connection with nature, in perpetuity. Since 1990, the trust has saved more than 15,000 acres of critical Sierra Nevada habitats in addition to building and maintaining over 30 miles of public trails enjoyed by thousands of locals and visitors annually. Learn more at BYLT.org