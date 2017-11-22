V&T Railroad Polar Express takes passengers on a journey to the North Pole (video)

The Polar Express was written by Chris Van Allsburg in 1985 and grew in popularity with the 2004 film adaptation.

Now, fans of the book and movie can take their own journey to the North Pole on the Virginia and Truckee Polar Express train ride. Passengers depart from Carson City's Eastgate Depot and are taken on an hourlong ride to the North Pole.

The first ride of the season was Nov. 18 and included a performance of songs from the original soundtrack, complete with dancing and hot chocolate. The highlight of the evening for most children was when Santa boarded the train and took photos with them.

This is the seventh year that the V&T Railroad is providing the holiday-themed experience to guests of all ages in partnership with Rail Events Inc., and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The Polar Express train ride will offer trips Thursday through Sunday weekly until Dec. 30.

Visit http://www.vtrailway.com for departure times and ticket prices.