Volunteers sought to help make area safer from spread of fire

The Scotch Broom Challenge was created in 2007 to address the spread of this highly flammable and invasive plant in this area, according to a release.

The challenge started with just a few sites in Nevada County. In the spring of 2013, over 300 volunteers pulled broom at 24 sites throughout Nevada County and Placer County.

Local groups and agencies are once again teaming up. The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County hopes to educate and get people motivated in the region to combat scotch broom. No experience is needed. Equipment and supplies are provided. All ages and abilities welcome.

For more information or to sign up, call the Fire Safe Council at 530-272-1122. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Creek at Wolf Creek Road.

Source: Fire Safe Council of Nevada County