Volunteers needed for United Way ‘Citizen Review Teams’

United Way of Nevada County's annual Community Impact Process for calendar year 2019 has begun. At this time, current United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) partners may request funding. As part of the annual process, UWNC forms teams of Nevada County volunteers who visit local partner agencies for a review of the agency funding requests and an evaluation of how the agency is addressing the needs of our community. This is part of the due diligence UWNC does for their donors.

This project is a fun, learning experience for all who participate. The commitment isn't a large one; including a short training meeting on April 25 and a two week period of agency visits (May 1 through May 15), totaling roughly six to 10 hours. UWNC's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. UWNC will be concentrating on the basic needs of those in our community which include food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Any community member that is interested in participating in the process, may contact UWNC at 530-274-8111, or drop by the new UWNC office located at 202 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 107 in Nevada City.