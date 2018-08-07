Volunteer registration open for Yuba River Cleanup

Where: Dozens of sites in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds

When: Online through Sept. 10; Cleanup Day is Sept. 15 with a Volunteer Appreciation Party at Pioneer Park from 1-5 p.m.

For the 21st year, the South Yuba River Citizens League is calling on volunteers and the local community to sign up for its Annual Yuba River Cleanup, which is set to take place on Sept. 15.

Volunteer registration is now open at YubaRiver.org, and slots should fill quickly.

The Yuba River Cleanup is one of the largest of its kind in the Sierra region, and it relies on the power of 850 volunteers to work at dozens of sites across the region, from Donner Summit to the Lower Yuba. They'll tackle everything from hauling out tires to picking up "micro-garbage" like cigarette butts and bottle caps.

"This year the cleanup is particularly significant because we're celebrating SYRCL's 35th anniversary," said Executive Director Melinda Booth. "It's incredible to see how the community has grown from those early days seeking Wild and Scenic status for the South Yuba to today, where at least a thousand individuals, businesses, agencies and community groups come together with a common goal at the cleanup. The Yuba has already received a lot of love this summer and it's time to give back. Dedicating a few hours of work on Sept. 15 will make a significant difference for the health of the Yuba and Bear rivers."

According to Daniel Belshe, SYRCL's community engagement manager, "We couldn't do this incredible work without our local and regional partners. To date, this effort is supported by State Parks, the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, the Army Corps of Engineers, Grass Valley Public Works, Caltrans, Nevada County, as well as many local businesses, clubs, and school groups."

Last summer, 880 volunteers participated in the cleanup and removed nearly 1,100 pounds of recyclables and 13,000 pounds of trash from approximately 80 miles of river, creek and lake shoreline at sites within the Bear and Yuba River watersheds.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League