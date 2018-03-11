Volunteer open house Saturday at The North Star House

The North Star Historic Conservancy will host a Volunteer Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The North Star House.

There are many volunteer opportunities — construction, grounds, the Heritage Garden, marketing, events and educational programs.

The North Star House, designed in 1905 by renowned California Arts and Crafts architect, Julia Morgan, is listed on the National and State Registers of Historic Places. The house is located on a portion of the former North Star mine, a 14 acre site one mile from downtown Grass Valley. It was built as the residence of North Star Mine Superintendent Arthur De Wint Foote and his wife, author and illustrator, Mary Hallock Foote.

After the closure of the mine, The North Star House served as a Christian School for At-Risk Youth and was later abandoned. In 2002, the house and grounds were donated by land owner Sandy Sanderson, to the Bear Yuba Land Trust. The North Star Historic Conservancy took ownership of the house and grounds in August 2015.

For the past 12 years, the North Star Historic Conservancy has used volunteer labor and donated funds and materials to restore and preserve the house and property for public use.

Our goal is to complete priority ground floor projects in 2018.

Recommended Stories For You

In October 2017 the Conservancy announced the creation of a new project to honor the legacy of past Board member, House Ambassador, and artist Peggy Levine. The board has dedicated a key portion of the second floor of The North Star House to be restored and used as The M.W. Swan Levine Gallery.

The second floor is largely unfinished. To allow public access to the floor, such items as fire sprinklers, an elevator and utility upgrades will be necessary.

For more information, go to http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org or call 530-477-7126.

Source: North Star Historic Conservancy