Volunteer meal delivery drivers needed

Gold Country Meals on Wheels has immediate openings for meal delivery drivers in Western Nevada County. Currently regular drivers are needed on Mondays and Fridays, as well as substitute drivers. Volunteer drivers need to be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. one day a week, own a car with a valid driver's license and auto insurance) and "possess a friendly smile to brighten someone's day."

For more information, call Charity Bryson at 530-273-4961.