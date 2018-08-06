Virtual reality experience available at Nevada County Fair
August 6, 2018
The Nevada County Community Library is partnering with the California State Library and XRLibraries for a Virtual Reality exhibit at the Nevada County Fair later this week, according to a release.
Located in the Northern Mines Building, the exhibit will offer various types of hands-on Virtual Reality programs to the public during fair week.
The exhibit will include a Virtual Sandbox providing an immersive and tactile learning environment for users to manipulate the miniature landscape, while a 3D camera collects elevation data to update a topographic map projected directly onto the sandbox in real time.
Augmented reality tattoos will be available, making temporary tattoos come alive with the magic of augmented reality. Also for public demonstration is the Getting Virtual equipment which will take participants to distant lands where time and place are interchangeable.
Nevada County Community Library Youth Service will also be in attendance in the Northern Mines Building offering program information and registering new library memberships.
Source: Nevada County Library
