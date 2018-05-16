Village People: Nevada City to hold first Village Market Day

TICKETS: Village Market free and open to the public. $4 tickets required for Nevada City Craft Fair entry, available in person at the Miner’s Foundry and Briar Patch Co-op or at minersfoundry.org.

For 38 years, Eileen Jorgensen and her husband Paul have owned The Magic Carpet in downtown Nevada City, and for 38 years the two have watched sidewalk sales come and go with varying degrees of success.

Believing in the beauty and promise of her hometown, Eileen Jorgensen was determined to find a way to celebrate the uniqueness of the town while connecting vendors, artists, residents and visitors alike.

"The sidewalk sale was kind of plodding along," Jorgensen said, "so the idea was to bring in vendors and connect with the (Nevada City) craft fair. Its time has come."

This Sunday will mark the first Nevada City Village Market Day, a shop-and-stroll event presented by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and The Downtown Meetup.

Jorgensen's idea was brought to life with help from the city and the chamber who provided organizers with an economic development grant that allowed the group to hire a social media manager and an illustrator to create the market's identifying artwork.

Jorgensen acknowledges she in no way acted alone, seeking help and inspiration from her fellow organizers Rudy Udarbe of Truffle Shop and city councilwoman Valerie Moberg.

Recommended Stories For You

As part of Jorgensen's vision, a number of downtown restaurants will be offering special deals and retail stores will offer what Jorgensen calls "historic bargains." Participating shops include Treats Ice Cream, The Phoenix Rose, The Magic Carpet, Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. and many more.

Thespian and visual artist Doug Truth will have a booth showing his work, and Grass Valley's Cult of Gemini will have vintage wares on display and be offering Tarot readings. Kitkadizzi will have an in-store event and will break out a vintage clothes collection in the New York Hotel lot.

The Annex on Broad Street will have its Going-Out-Of-Business sale, and both downtown art galleries will be offering something special for those who stop by.

Over 20 vendors will be located at the corners of Spring and South Pine streets, as well as in Robinson Plaza and the New York Hotel parking lot.

The event is a way for the town to celebrate its artistic spirit and also serves to encourage sales for downtown businesses.

Maps will be available to help guide patrons around the event's sales and activities. They can be located at all vendor locations, and balloons will be in place to indicate where maps are available.

Unlike the popular Summer Nights events held each summer downtown Nevada City, the main streets will remain open to traffic.

"We found that people don't want to come to town if they think there won't be any parking," said Jorgensen.

With plans made, market organizers were thrilled to partner with the Nevada City Craft Fair, which is also Sunday. That event will fill the halls of the Miners Foundry with an assortment of artisans selling their wares. Visitors to the craft fair can expect everything from glass art to jewelry, ceramics to handmade perfumes.

The juried craft fair showcases the region's top Etsy vendors, artisans, and crafters, featuring their unique, handmade, original and vintage items.

Jorgensen is hopeful her concept for a deluxe sidewalk sale will prove to be successful enough to become an annual event.

"I feel like I want (people) to enjoy the beauty of our town," she said. "That's my vision."

"It's about the beauty. It's an inspiring day for people to enjoy the town, the people who live here, and what we have to share with them. It's all good."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.