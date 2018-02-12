Victim thought suspect’s car was an Uber, later jumps from vehicle, Nevada County authorities say

A Nevada City resident accused of kidnapping a man who wanted an Uber and then driving erratically through town — leading the victim to jump from the car — remained in jail Monday without bond, authorities said.

Gary Nicholas Montano, 38, faces charges of kidnapping, evading police, vehicle theft, DUI and a license requirement violation, jail reports state.

Authorities arrested Montano early Saturday after linking him to a kidnapping that happened hours before, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

The victim, who was visiting the area, went to the Nevada Club and Gary's Place before requesting an Uber, according to Royal. He then saw a vehicle and motioned to it, thinking it was the hired car.

The victim got inside the vehicle driven by Montano, who then drove away, the sheriff said.

"He strikes the side of one vehicle," he added. "The victim gets a little concerned."

At some point Montano saw two police vehicles, leading him to again drive erratically. The victim then jumped from the vehicle to escape, Royal said.

Several minutes later someone contacted authorities about a car wreck on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road. Armed with a description of that vehicle, officers spotted the car around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Coyote Street in Nevada City, he added.

Driving a car with a blown tire, Montano refused to stop. Officers lost sight of his vehicle, though it was found moments later behind the National Hotel. They then determined that Montano had been drinking, Royal said.

"He did resist when officers took him into custody," the sheriff said.

The victim who'd jumped from Montano's car contacted authorities that day. Suffering from a leg injury, he identified Montano from a police lineup, Royal said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.